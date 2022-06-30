Hasan Ali is an entertaining character on the field. The Pakistan cricket team star pacer's celebration after taking a wicket is quite a sight. Now, his hilarious reaction after an unsuccessful appeal is making headlines. During an intra-squad match at the Pindi Stadium, Hasan Ali appealed without any success for a LBW decision against a rival batter. Then Hasan Ali can be seen moving towards the umpire, and holding his hand in an attempt to raise the finger. It was light moment and everybody present was amused.

Watch: Hasan Ali Tries To Raise Umpire's Finger

After the intra-squad match, Pakistan will travel to Sri Lanka for a Test series, starting next month.

Meanwhile, in the latest ICC rankings, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has maintained his top billing in T20Is and as a result smashed yet another record of former India captain Virat Kohli.

Babar has now been at the top of T20I rankings for the maximum period, surpassing Kohli's record of 1013 days.

"The Pakistan skipper is currently rated as the No.1 batter in T20Is and ODIs and recently suggested he was keen to try and claim top billing in all three formats of the game," the ICC stated in its report.

Promoted

Babar's teammate and last year's ICC T20I player of the year Mohammad Rizwan is at the second spot in the rankings.

The only Indian in the top 10 is Ishan Kishan, who is placed at the 7th spot. Kishan broke into the top 10 after his good show in the home series against South Africa and had a decent outing in the first T20I against Ireland.