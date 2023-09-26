Pakistan Great's Reply On Sachin Tendulkar's Post For Arjun And Sara Wins Hearts
The Pakistan legend's reply to Sachin Tendulkar's post for his kids has gone viral on social media.
Legendary Indian cricket team batter Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to share a sweet message for his children - Arjun Tendulkar and Sara Tendulkar. Sachin shared a picture of Arjun and Sara as kids on social media platform X (formerly called Twitter) along with the caption - "What a beautiful coincidence! Celebrating Arjun's birthday and #DaughtersDay on the same day. I couldn't be a happier father." Former Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar shared a heartwarming message on the picture as he wrote - "Masha Allah Sachin! Wishing Arjun a happy birthday, thoughts & best wishes to Sara."
The friendship between the two legends go a long way back as they have played a lot of cricket against each other and it was Sachin who broke Anwar's long-standing record in ODI cricket. Anwar had the highest individual score at one point with 194 but Sachin surpassed him with the first double ton.
Masha Allah Sachin! Wishing Arjun a happy birthday, thoughts & best wishes to Sara. https://t.co/zhtg1EjAVv— Saeed Anwar (@ImSaeedAnwar) September 24, 2023
"Nobody else does deserve to get there. It's only Sachin who deserves to scale that peak. 200 is a big score in one-day cricket. It's not easy to get there," Anwar said about Sachin's historic feat.
"It took him 20 long years to get there. He has come a long way. It's Sachin's greatness."
"He is a man of dedication and modesty, so God has been kind to him. Records are meant to be broken. I heard somebody equalled my record some time ago. But I did not know him (Coventry). It's great that my friend from Mumbai Sachin broke it. I am very happy for him," he added.
As for Arjun, his stocks have gone up since being roped in by Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians. Still a player who needs to work on all aspects of the game, Arjun has shown that he has the talent to make it big in the sport.