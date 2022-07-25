Biopics on sportspersons are nothing new in India. However, this time Pakistan pace great Shoaib Akhtar has announced the launch of his Biopic titled - "Rawalpindi Express - Running against the odds" in a post on social media. The former Pakistan cricket team pacer played 46 Tests, 163 ODIs and 15 T20Is taking 178, 247 and 19 wickets in the three formats respectively. However, more than the number of his wickets, it was his speed that terrified batters. He holds the record of the fastest recorded delivery in cricket of 161kmph (vs New Zealand, 2002).

Now, Akhtar will have a biopic made on him. The film is being made by Muhammad Faraz Qaiser and will release on November 16, 2023.

"Beginning of this beautiful journey. Announcing the launch of my story, my life, my Biopic, "RAWALPINDI EXPRESS - Running against the odds" You're in for a ride you've never taken before. First foreign film about a Pakistani Sportsman. Controversially yours, Shoaib Akhtar," the pacer wrote in a tweet.

Beginning of this beautiful journey. Announcing the launch of my story, my life, my Biopic,

"RAWALPINDI EXPRESS - Running against the odds"

You're in for a ride you've never taken before. First foreign film about a Pakistani Sportsman.



Controversially yours,

Shoaib Akhtar pic.twitter.com/3tIgBLvTZn — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 24, 2022

Recently, Akhtar commented on Kapil Dev's opinion on Virat Kohli. The former Indian cricket team captain had said that Kohli's current form should dictate whether or not he deserves a place in the playing XI of the national team. Akhtar reminded everyone that it takes a lot of effort to score 43 ODI and 27 Test hundreds.

"Kapil Dev is my senior and he has an opinion and it is fine to have an opinion. If Kapil Dev says, you still understand as he is a great cricketer. He has the right to air his opinion," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

"But, as a Pakistani, why am I supporting Kohli? Well, he has 70 hundreds. Woh 70 sau khaala ke ghar mein ya candy crush khelte huye nahi banein hain. (Those 70 tons were not scored in his aunt's backyard or while playing Candy Crush)."

Promoted

Akhtar is at pains to understand how does one even harbour thoughts of dropping a player of Kohli's calibre.

"How did you even imagine in your wildest dreams that Kohli can be dropped from Indian team?" "Virat Kohli is finished? Ok, fair enough. Virat Kohli should be dropped? Agreed. Now when I hear these things, I laugh and tell people, 'Virat has been the greatest batter in the world in the last 10 years.