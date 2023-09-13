The comparisons between Virat Kohli and Indian cricket team legend Sachin Tendulkar has been dominating headlines for quite some time now. Both experts and fans have their own opinions regarding the two greats and a majority believe that Kohli will end up breaking the impressive records that currently belong to Sachin. In an interaction on Star Sports, former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis weighed in on the topic and said that he expects Kohli to play for some more years and end up with many more hundreds.

"The difference between him and other players, even Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin Tendulkar, when he finished, had 49 hundreds (ODIs). I can promise you Virat is a long way from finishing his career or being done with cricket. He will end up with a lot more (hundreds) than anybody can think," Waqar said.

Earlier, Virat Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to achieve a sensational record in ODI cricket during the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan on Monday.

The 34-year-old became the fastest to reach 13,000 runs in ODI cricket as he reached the milestone in his 267th innings.

The world record previously belonged to legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar, who achieved the feat in 321 innings but Kohli was able to shatter the existing record with a brilliant knock against Pakistan.

Advertisement

Australia great Ricky Ponting is third in the list as he took 341 innings to score 13,000 ODI runs.

Virat Kohli ultimately stayed unbeaten on 122 (94b) while KL Rahul ended on an unbeaten 111 (106b) as India scored a massive 356/2 in 50 overs. India ultimately won the match by a record 228-run margin - their biggest win over Pakistan in terms of runs.

(With PTI inputs)