Inzamam-ul-Haq has resigned from the post of Pakistan cricket team chief selector over potential 'conflict of interest'. The resignation came amid Pakistan's disappointing show in the Cricket World Cup 2023 where they have won just two out their six matches and are most likely to be eliminated in the group stage. According to a Geo News report, Inzamam is a shareholder in "Yazo International Limited." The company by owned by several cricketers' agent Talha Rehmani. The company represents multiple cricketers like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi. The ongoing dispute over the player salaries have resulted in major controversy over Inzamam's involvement and that may have ultimately led to his resignation from the position.

According to another report in Dawn, Haq "said he went to the PCB after the allegations and asked the board to hold an inquiry.:

"People speak without research. Questions were raised on me so I decided that it was better I resign," Inzamam said in a statement according to Geo News.

"People are making statements without research. I told the PCB to do their research. I have no relation with the player-agent company," he clarified.

Inzamam served as the chief selector from August 2016 until July 2019 and he was reinstated ahead of Asia Cup 2023. "I told the board that if they had any doubts, they should investigate it."

The PCB has also set up a five-member fact-finding committee to investigate allegations in respect of conflict of interest reported in the media.

The committee will submit its report and any recommendations to the PCB… — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) October 30, 2023

Meanwhile, Pakistan coach Grant Bradburn on Monday shrugged off claims his players haven't been paid for five months, insisting the squad was determined to rescue their faltering World Cup campaign.

Pakistan are on the verge of a group stage exit at the tournament and need to defeat Bangladesh on Tuesday to preserve any slim hopes of making the semi-finals.

As well as four defeats in six games so far, Pakistan's World Cup journey has been plagued by arguments over pay and delays in agreements over central contracts.

On Monday, three players in the squad confirmed to AFP that they had not been paid.

"In terms of the noise around the team, look, playing for Pakistan and working within this team is a huge privilege," said Bradburn on Monday.

"To prepare ourselves and give our best are the things that we focus on, the things within our control and there are great expectations and we're desperate to make our nation proud."

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that contracts have been sent to India and the players have signed. That should pave the way for payments to be organised, the PCB claimed.