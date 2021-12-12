Pakistan are hosting the West Indies in a limited overs' bilateral series that begins on Monday in Karachi. The two sides will play three T20I matches, followed by three ODI games, as part of the series. All games will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. On the eve of Monday's opening T20I, Pakistan captain Babar Azam shared a special message for fans in Karachi. Azam shared his message in a short video that was posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on its social media handles on Sunday.

"My message to the fans is that me and my team are waiting for you all at the ground. We always enjoy playing in Karachi. We get a lot of support from the people here. The way people cheer for us on the ground and on social media, I am hopeful that people will support us the same way this time around," Azam said in the video message.

The Pakistan skipper also asked the team's fans to be mindful of the safety measures put in place at the ground due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

"The main thing is that you should be mindful of the SOP. Do wear a mask because your safety is very important," the 27-year-old Azam added.

Pakistan are facing the West Indies after a successful tour of Bangladesh. Pakistan secured a comprehensive 3-0 clean-sweep win in the three-match T20I series in Bangladesh before securing the two-match Test series 2-0.

Pakistan had earlier reached the semifinals of the T20 World Cup in the UAE, where they won all their games in the Super 12 stage before falling to Australia in the last four.