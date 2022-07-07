The Pakistan squad for the upcoming two-match Test series arrived in Sri Lanka on Thursday. Skipper Babar Azam would hope that his team could win this series as it would boost their chances of finishing in the top 2 in the World Test Championship points table. Pakistan recently toppled India and went up to the third spot after India's loss to England in the Edgbaston Test and the subsequent docking of points due to slow over rate.

The Pakistan Cricket Board posted some photographs of the team arriving in Colombo on its Instagram handle.

Pakistan had lost the home Test series against Australia 0-1 earlier this year.

The team's form in limited overs cricket though has been great as they beat Australia and West Indies at home.

Sri Lanka lost their opening Test match against Australia recently and will play the second Test of the series from Friday.

Australia on the other hand