Pakistan captain Babar Azam continued his rich vein of form, becoming the first men's international cricketer to register nine consecutive fifty-plus scores across all three formats. With his 77-run knock against the West Indies in the second ODI at Multan, Babar Azam became the holder of the longest streak of 50+ scores for any batter in men's international cricket. On Friday, Pakistan beat the West Indies by a massive 120 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. In the previous match, Babar Azam had scored a brilliant hundred to help his team chase down the 306-run target.

Here are Babar's past nine scores across all formats:

196 vs Australia (2nd Test - started on March 12)

67, 55 vs Australia (3rd Test - started on March 21)

57 vs Australia (1st ODI - March 29)

114 vs Australia (2nd ODI - March 31)

105 not out vs Australia (3rd ODI - April 2)

66 vs Australia (Only T20I - April 5)

103 vs West Indies (1st ODI - June 8)

77 vs West Indies (2nd ODI - June 10)

Going into the second ODI, Babar Azam also had an opportunity to become only the second player since Kumar Sangakkara to score four centuries in a row in ODIs. But the Pakistan skipper was dismissed for 77.

This was the Pakistan skipper's sixth straight innings of 50+ scores in ODIs.

Pakistan batting legend Javed Miandad holds the record for the most consecutive 50-plus scores in ODIs. He had 9 straight score of 50-plus in the year 1987.

Promoted

On Friday, half centuries from Babar and Imam-ul-Haq helped Pakistan post 275 for eight in 50 overs.

In reply, West Indies kept losing wickets at regular intervals with Mohammad Nawaz running amok. The Pakistan spinner returned with figures of four for 19 in 10 overs as the West Indies were bundled out for 155 in 32.2 overs.