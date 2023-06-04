Shubman Gill's stunning show of form, both for the Indian team and his Indian Premier League franchise Gujarat Titans, has floored the world of cricket. Peers, former cricketers and several greats of the game are running out of adjectives to praise the opener. While some feel he is the next big thing, others believe the opening batter is already a superstar. Amid the buzz around Gill, former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram has questioned Kolkata Knight Riders' decision to release the batter.

The Knight Riders, ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, decided to retain the likes of Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, letting go of the 'prince' Shubman Gill.

The decision baffled many back then, and more so today, as Gill has take his game to a new level altogether.

"His basics are correct," said Akram in a chat on Sportskeeda while speaking on Gill's performances. "I don't know how his previous team (Kolkata Knight Riders) released him, not realising his potential."

Akram isn't just convinced of Gill's potential as a batter but also feels he is the kind of player who can go on to lead his franchise as well as the Indian team in the future.

"Not realising that he can be the future captain. Not just in franchise cricket but eventually for India too. They didn't realise that this guy can win them tournaments, not just games," said the legendary pacer.

Gill has put in the hard yards to become the sort of batter he is today. The young opening batter ended the IPL 2023 campaign with 890 runs in 17 matches, striking at an average of 59.33 and a brilliant strike rate of 157.80. The 23-year-old also struck three centuries with the bat and four half-centuries during the course of the tournament.