Ahead of India's Asia Cup 2023 final match against Sri Lanka, a video of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the duo could be seen talking about something outside an elevator. After a brief discussion, Rohit could be heard saying, "Nahi aise nhi hoga, pagal hai kya (No, it won't happen like this. Are you mad?)." The reaction of the India captain has internet talking as fans are trying to guess what led Rohit say that to Gill.

Watch the video here:

Rohit Sharma: Merese nhi hoga, pagal hai kya



What did Gill ask Rohit Sharma to do?#RohitSharma | #AsiaCup | #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/FuoWxvnsoT — CricWatcher (@CricWatcher11) September 16, 2023

"Really know what Gill asked Rohit?" said a user. "Yeh koi Prank karwa raha hai (someone is doing a prank)," wrote another user.

Rohit Sharma's India face Sri Lanka in Sunday's Asia Cup final, a crucial momentum-builder heading into next month's ODI World Cup.

The cricketing giants have 13 Asian titles between them and Sri Lanka have a history of sneaking into the tournament's final -- to the consternation of fans keen for any showdown between arch-rivals India and Pakistan.

Bangladesh ended India's unbeaten run in the 50-over tournament after edging them out by six runs in Friday's last Super Four match.

Advertisement

Shubman Gill hit 121 but his knock went in vain after India faltered in their chase of 266 in Colombo, where Sunday's final will also be held.

"I don't think it has broken our momentum," Gill told reporters after the narrow defeat.

"We have played good cricket. Sometimes it happens on these wickets. I was set and should have finished off the game."

Gill said clinching India's eighth Asia Cup title would give them "confidence" ahead of the World Cup starting back home on October 5.

Advertisement

India began with a washed-out match in Pallekele against Pakistan, whose fast bowlers rattled their top order and bowled them out for 266 in the only innings possible due to rain.

Big guns Virat Kohli and returning batsman KL Rahul hit back with centuries in their next outing against Babar Azam's team to rack up 356-2 and crush Pakistan by 228 runs.

India then prevented a gutsy Sri Lankan chase to book their place in the final.

(With AFP Inputs)