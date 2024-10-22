In what comes as yet another blow to Prithvi Shaw's cricketing career, the opening batter has been dropped from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad. Though the team management didn't provide the exact reason behind his exclusion from the team, it has been widely reported that the coaches aren't happy with his attitude towards fitness and discipline. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) selection committee, comprising Sanjay Patil (chairman), Ravi Thaker, Jeetendra Thackeray, Kiran Powar, and Vikrant Yeligeti, has reportedly decided to leave out Shaw at least for one Ranji Trophy game.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, Shaw's indiscipline has become a big headache for the Maharashtra Cricket Association. The selectors and the team management are looking to teach Shaw a lesson by dropping him from the Ranji Trophy squad.

Reporting to net sessions late has been one of the biggest concerns for the team management when it comes to Shaw. The report claims that he doesn't take net sessions seriously and is also irregular. Many also consider him overweight, which also shows lack of discipline towards the profession he is in.

Veteran cricketers like Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, and even captain Ajinkya Rahane, are said to be pretty consistent when it comes to practice sessions. Shaw, on the other hand, misses quite a few sessions, even after getting out cheaply.

The report also claims that the decision to drop Shaw wasn't just the management and selectors' call. Even the captain and coach were keen to leave him out from the squad.

Shaw, who made his India Test debut against the West Indies in Rajkot in 2018, has seen his career going downhill over off-field issues. In the two Ranji games that Shaw has played so far this season, he has scored 7 and 12 (against Baroda), 1 and 39 not out (against Maharashtra).

As a talented batter who intends to make his Team India return on the back of consistent performances in international cricket, Shaw doesn't seem to be doing his case much good.

