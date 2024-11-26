Former Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri recently shared a heartwarming story about star batter Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma. The Bollywood actress' reaction went viral recently following Virat's brilliant century against Australia in the Perth Test. In a video that has surfaced on social media, Shastri recalled how Virat wanted Anushka to join the team during the series in Australia back in 2015. While wives of cricketers are allowed on tours, Virat and Anushka were dating each other at that point and it was Shastri who asked the BCCI to allow her to join them. Virat went on to slam a century in the first match of the Test series and even made the flying kiss gesture during his celebration.

"I remember when I was the coach in 2015. He (Virat) wasn't married then. He was dating Anushka. He came and he said - only wives are allowed. Can I get my girlfriend in here? I said sure but he said that the board is not allowing it. So, I made the call," Shastri said in the video.

"She came and she joined us there. In the very first match - the Boxing Day Test, he scored 160. The same scenes happened. The flying kiss went out just like yesterday. So, she is a big support," he added.

In a reverential tone, India skipper Jasprit Bumrah on Monday paid a massive compliment to Virat Kohli, saying the team needs his support more than the batting mainstay needs theirs.

Kohli's 30th Test century, an unbeaten 100, played a big part in India's epochal 295-run win over Australia at Perth after getting rolled over for a paltry 150 in the first innings.

"Obviously, I have already said that Virat Kohli does not need us, We need him. He is an experienced player. This is his fourth or fifth tour. So, he knows his cricket more than anyone else," said Bumrah in the post-match press meet.

"He was in good shape. He was mentally switched on. Sometimes, as long as the career is, sometimes you bat in tough scenarios. He has always been batting in tough scenarios. So, it is always difficult to do in every match. But he was batting in a very good form and in a very good space.

"And obviously, he got a good delivery in the first inning. But he was still in a great space. And in the second inning, he capitalized. He needed a lot of experience at that time. So, he played with him and also made the other player play with him."

(With PTI inputs)