Virat Kohli was one the most successful captains that India had across formats. However, his reign didn't end well. He stepped down from T20I captaincy with the conclusion of India's 2021 T20 World Cup campaign. After that, he was removed as ODI captain of the side. A few months later, Kohli stepped down as Test skipper of India. Rohit Sharma was the man who was chosen the take up the role across formats after Kohli. The then BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has reasoned the appointment of Rohit in a recent interview.

"At that time, Rohit Sharma looked the best alternate. He's won five IPLs. Whenever he had been handed the opportunity to captain, like in the Asia Cup, he's won. He was the best option. He's led the team in the WTC Final as well this time around, even though we lost. We reached the World Cup semifinal, even though we didn't play well. Before that (2021) we hadn't even qualified (for the knockouts). I have my faith in Rohit. Only he and MS Dhoni have won the IPL five times. No one else," Ganguly told Sports Tak.

"Winning an IPL is even more difficult than a World Cup. 14 games and then you get to feature in the playoffs. You can only become a champion after winning 17 games. In World Cup, you qualify in the semis after 4-5 games. I believe Rohit was the best option then and even is right now," he added.

After Rohit took charge as full-time captain of the Indian team, he led the side to the semi-final of 2022 T20 World Cup where the side lost to England.

Rohit also led India to the final of the World Test Championship in 2023 where they lost to Australia.