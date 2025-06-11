South Africa vs Australia World Test Championship Final 2025, LIVE Updates: Australia are opening the batting with Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne in the WTC 2025 final against South Africa. Australia have reached 5/0 after 5 overs. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final at Lord's. Australia, hunting for their second WTC title, will face a big Test early on, with Marnus Labuschagne set to open the batting for the first time in his senior career. South Africa are playing their second ICC final in less than a year, and are aiming to win their first WTC trophy. (LIVE SCORECARD)

South Africa XI vs Australia: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Australia XI vs South Africa: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wK), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Here are the Live Updates of the WTC 2025 Final between South Africa and Australia from Lord's, London: