South Africa vs Australia World Test Championship Final 2025, LIVE Updates: Australia are opening the batting with Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne in the WTC 2025 final against South Africa. Australia have reached 5/0 after 5 overs. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final at Lord's. Australia, hunting for their second WTC title, will face a big Test early on, with Marnus Labuschagne set to open the batting for the first time in his senior career. South Africa are playing their second ICC final in less than a year, and are aiming to win their first WTC trophy. (LIVE SCORECARD)
South Africa XI vs Australia: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.
Australia XI vs South Africa: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wK), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
Here are the Live Updates of the WTC 2025 Final between South Africa and Australia from Lord's, London:
WTC Final LIVE: 0 runs, 18 balls
Three consecutive maiden overs bowled by Kagiso Rabada to Usman Khawaja. Australia have managed just 5 runs in the first 5 overs. Good, tight bowling by Rabada and also Jansen to start. The Aussie openers have grittily held their mark though.
AUS 5/0 (5)
WTC Final LIVE: First runs!
First runs come as Marco Jansen bowls a big no-ball on the third ball. Next ball, inside edge! Just misses the stumps, and goes away towards fine-leg. First runs off the bat for Australia, coming from makeshift opener Marnus Labuschagne. He picks up two more runs with a pull towards the leg side.
AUS 5/0 (4)
SA vs AUS WTC Final LIVE: Three maiden overs in a row
3 overs done and Australia are still yet to get a run on the board. They are barely getting bat on ball, with Rabada proving to be a threat with some early swing. Khawaja on 0 runs off 12 balls so far.
AUS 0/0 (3)
SA vs AUS WTC Final LIVE: Two maidens to start!
Marco Jansen takes the new ball from the other end, and tests Marnus Labuschagne with some good outswing too. Maiden over for him to start as well. South Africa keeping the Australian batters under pressure early on.
AUS 0/0 (2)
WTC Final LIVE: Rabada with the new ball!
Action starts at Lord's! Kagiso Rabada with the new ball, bowling to Usman Khawaja. Marnus Labuschagne is at the other end. Rabada is getting a lot of swing early on here, and Khawaja just letting every ball go. Maiden over to start.
AUS 0/0 (1)
WTC Final LIVE: Match starts in 15 minutes!
We are just 15 minutes away from the start of the WTC 2025 final between Australia and South Africa. The Aussies are batting first, with Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne set to open. Kagiso Rabada will be the one to watch out with the new ball.
SA vs AUS WTC Final LIVE: Big challenge for Australia
Australia will face the big test early on! The baggy greens have taken the big decision to make Marnus Labuschagne open for the first time in his career for the WTC final! He will be up against the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen early on.
WTC Final LIVE: Australia XI
WTC Final LIVE: South Africa XI
SA vs AUS WTC Final LIVE: South Africa win toss!
South Africa win the toss and opt to bowl! SA captain Temba Bavuma chooses to bowl in the big match. This means Australia will bat first on a cloudy Day 1. Pat Cummins says they're happy to bat first!
WTC Final LIVE: "Day 2 will be great to bat"
England great Stuart Broad says that while history favours teams who bat first, the captains today may look to bowl first. Says that Day 2 will be great to bat, which could mean gaining the early momentum with the ball on Day 1.
WTC Final LIVE: Toss soon!
We are moments away from toss time at Lord's. Pat Cummins will be leading Australia, as expected. Temba Bavuma is the South African captain. Will be interesting to see what the toss-winning captain decides to choose.
SA vs AUS Final LIVE: South Africa eyeing history
Despite being the No. 1-ranked Test team in the past, this will be South Africa's first ICC WTC final. This is also their second ICC final in less than a year, and they will be hoping to move on from the heartbreak of the T20 World Cup 2024 final.
South Africa vs Australia LIVE: Australia aiming for WTC title No. 2
Australia are the reigning champions of the World Test Championship. They picked up a dominant victory for India in the 2023 final, with Travis Head starring. Serial winners wherever they play, they'll be slight favourites given their big-game experience.
WTC Final 2025 LIVE: South Africa vs Australia!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the World Test Championship 2025 final! We are here at the Mecca of Cricket, the iconic Lord's. Defending champions Australia are in the final, but against them, a new challenger -- South Africa!