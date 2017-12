Star India batsman Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday turned 36, with wishes pouring in from his friends and fans. The left-hander, who despite not being a regular member of the Indian team, remains among the most popular cricketers in the country. Yuvraj's teammate and good friend, joined the rest, in wishing him on this happy occasion. Sehwag even put out a special tweet for Yuvi. "A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T W X Y Z , you will find in plenty. But UV is only one rare one. Happy Birthday dear friend @YUVSTRONG12 . May your fight continue to inspire many," Viru tweeted.