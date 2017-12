India cricket captain Virat Kohli notched up 2818 runs across all formats in international cricket in 2017 - the third-highest total ever registered in a calendar year. Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara (2868 in 2014) and former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting (2833 in 2005) occupy the number one and two positions respectively on that list. With Kohli rested from Sri Lanka ODIs and T20Is, the 3rd Test against Dinesh Chandimal's side was his last outing of the year. Interestingly, Sangakkara, who continues to hold that record, feels the 29-year-old Indian is bound to overtake him next year and better his own record a year later. The stylish left-hander described Kohli as 'different class'. "I don't think that will last long the way @imVkohli is batting. He will probably overtake it next year and then do it again the year after. He is a different class," he tweeted.