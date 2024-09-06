Former England captain Michael Vaughan picked compatriot Joe Root as the best Test batter during a recent interaction. However, during the same discussion, former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist went on to name India star Virat Kohli as the best of the best. While both agreed that Kohli is indeed the better batter in limited overs cricket, Vaughan sided with Root, considering his recent form in the longest format of the game. However, Gilchrist argued that Root has never scored a Test century in Australia.

He also labelled Kohli's 123 against Australia at Perth in 2018 as one of best knocks he has ever seen.

Here's how the entire conversation went:

"In the last short while. Over a long period, Joe Root's stats are..well he is the best England ever had," Gichrist said on Club Prairie Fire podcast.

"Virat scored one of the best tons I've seen at the Perth stadium in the first Test match ever played there, that was probably different gravy. I'd probably say Virat," he added.

"I wouldn't argue with that in Australia. I would say Virat in Australia against the Aussies, anywhere else I'm going Joe Root," Vaughan responded.

Root is indeed enjoying one of the best patches of his career. Last month, he scored a century in both innings of the second Test against Sri Lanka at Lord's.

Root's feat allowed to him to surpass Alastair Cook as the England player with most Test centuries, having scored his 33rd and 34th Test ton, respectively.

Kohli, on the other hand, scored his last century against West Indies in July 2023. Since then, he has registered just one 50+ score his last four innings.

Overall, Kohli has 8,848 runs from 113 Tests, with 29 hundreds to his name. Meanwhile, Root has amassed 12,377 runs from 145 Tests, at a stunning average of 50.93.