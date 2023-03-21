Former India cricketer Anil Kumble has named two players, who he feels are the most underrated ones in the recent past in the Indian Premier League. His first pick was right-handed batter Mayank Agarwal, while surprisingly his pick in the bowlers' category was right-arm spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Kumble said that Chahal has not received enough credit for what he has done in IPL. Agarwal has played 113 matches and scored 2327 runs, while Chahal has played 131 matches and picked 166 wickets in the T20 tournament.

Chahal is also a successful bowler in international cricket with 91 wickets in the T20I format. In ODIs, he has 121 wickets to his name.

"That's a tough one. Underrated player. In the recent past, I would call Mayank Agarwal as an underrated player. From a bowling perspective, I don't think he gets enough credit for what he has done - Yuzi Chahal. He is someone who has certainly changed the fortunes of whichever team that he has been playing for," said Anil Kumble on JioCinema.

Mayank Agarwal was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 8.25 crore in the Indian Premier League 2023 auction. On the other hand, Yuzvendra Chahal was bought by Rajasthan Royals for 6.50 crore in IPL 2022 auction. He was then retained by the side before the 2023 auction.

Mayank is an attacking batter, who is adept at playing quick-fire knocks. His range of shots makes him a special player. He has played 21 Tests and 5 ODIs for India, but hasn't made his T20I debut yet.

Chahal is a seasoned campaigner for Team India. He is currently with the Rohit Sharma-led side for the ongoing three-match ODI series against Australia.