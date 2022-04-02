On April 2, 2022 Team India completes its 11th anniversary of lifting the ODI Men's Cricket World Cup for the second time in their cricketing history under the inspirational leadership of MS Dhoni. India had defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final at the Wankhede Stadium to send the entire nation into a frenzy. Remembering the occasion, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also shared a post which featured the entire winning contingent from the World Cup holding the trophy. The caption of the post read: "Etched in our memories FOREVER !#OnThisDay in 2011, #TeamIndia won the ODI World Cup for the second time."

Etched in our memories FOREVER!



#OnThisDay in 2011, #TeamIndia won the ODI World Cup for the second time. pic.twitter.com/HcsrWzJGJ1 — BCCI (@BCCI) April 2, 2022

The win in the final was achieved at the back of superb performances from several Indian stars like Gautam Gambhir, Dhoni, Zaheer Khan and others.

Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan also tweeted on the occasion:

It wasn't just a world cup victory, it was the dream of a billion Indians being fulfilled Proud to be a part of this team that wanted to win the cup for the country & for @sachin_rt Nothing can match the pride of wearing the tricolour & bringing glory to the nation pic.twitter.com/bsrKIWdKnM — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 2, 2022

While Gambhir gave the much-needed stability to the innings after the early wickets of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar, Dhoni backed himself in the middle-order to finish the game in style with an unbeaten knock of 91 runs.

Gambhir was also unlucky to miss out on what would have been a terrific hundred in a World Cup final. He was dismissed for 97 runs. The only hundred of the match was scored by Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene.

The win gave India their second World Cup trophy, after Kapil Dev-captained India had won the 1983 Cup by defeating the West Indies at the Lord's.