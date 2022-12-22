The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has undergone a fundamental change, with chief Ramiz Raja being replaced by Najam Sethi. As the new PCB boss addressed the media on Thursday, questions about the 'Asia Cup controversy' were bound to be asked. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah had outrightly refused when the question of sending the players to Pakistan for the tournament arose, former PCB chief Ramiz Raja had threatened to reciprocate by not sending the Pakistan team to India for 2023 ODI World Cup. When Sethi was asked about his views as the PCB boss about the entire subject, he said it was "too early" for him to comment.

In a media briefing, Sethi said: "It's too early for me to say. These issues will be discussed with the internal committee. I don't know what decisions were taken by the previous regime. I have read a lot of things but it'll be better if we review the situation and decide what message we want to convey. But when it comes to India, it all depends on the Pakistan government's decision. The guidance comes from there only."

Sethi was also asked about the selection of the Pakistan team for the New Zealand series. When asked for his views about the team, Sethi said that this wasn't the right time to suggest whether a change should be made in the team.

"A cricket team has been announced. I don't know if it's reasonable right now to take any decision on if we should change anything or if we should keep the team as it is. There are two points of view and we'll discuss it. It'll be better if there are no more questions on this because we haven't made any decision on it. If the team wasn't announced, we would have probably approached it with new ideas but that opportunity is probably not there anymore. But we'll see," he stressed.

With the arrival of Najam Sethi, the PCB has also brought back the 2014 constitution.

