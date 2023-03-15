One of the chief architects of India's 2-1 series triumph over Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Ravichandran Ashwin isn't just a tricky bowler to face on the field but also a popular personality on social media. Time and again, Ashwin has entertained his fans through his Twitter account but he is facing a 'security concern' with the micro-blogging app at present. On Wednesday, Ashwin took to Twitter and wrote to Elon Musk, the owner of the portal, on steps to secure his profile.

"Ok !! how do I get my Twitter account secure before the 19th of March now, I keep getting pop-ups but none of the links lead out to any clarity. @elonmusk happy to do the needful. Point us in the right direction pls," the off-spinner tweeted.

Since Elon Musk decided to roll out 'Twitter Blue' in India, certain security changes have been witnessed. The 2-factor authentication now remains available only if a person has subscribed to Twitter Blue.

On the cricketing front, Ashwin was at his best in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, ending the 4-match series as the top wicket-taker with 25 scalps. Together with Ravindra Jadeja, Ashwin was named the joint Player of the Series.

Speaking of his partnership with Jadeja, Ashwin said after the conclusion of the Ahmedabad Test: "It has been a great journey. We (himself and Jadeja) started a long time ago but we wouldn't be the same or lethal enough without the other. We need to recognise that, at least I have started recognising that over the last 2-3 years. He gives me a lot of freedom to be creative with the ball, credit to him, I thought he bowled beautifully in the Delhi Test as well and that's why we are here today."

Ashwin will get a deserved time off from the game before he joins his IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals and start preparing for the 2023 season.

