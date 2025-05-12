"Did It My Way": In Virat Kohli's Test Retirement Post, A Hidden Message
Virat Kohli dropped a big hint on the reason behind his decision to quit Test cricket in the post he shared on Instagram.
India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli dropped a bomb on the entire cricketing fraternity as he announced the decision to retire from his beloved Test format with immediate effect. Talks around Kohli's intention to quit the red-ball format were doing the rounds ever since India captain Rohit Sharma announced his exit. Though it was also reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was doing what it could to make Virat change his mind on the topic. But Kohli decided to stay with the big call, even though he admitted that it was a tough decision to make.
In his post on Instagram, Virat also dropped a hidden hint about the thought process behind the decision. He chose the song My Way from Frank Sinatra as part of his social media post. If the lyrics of the song are carefully analysed, Kohli's mindset behind the decision can be seen.
My Way, By Frank Sinatra Lyrics:
And now, the end is near
And so I face the final curtain
My friend, I'll say it clear
I'll state my case, of which I'm certain
I've lived a life that's full
I traveled each and every highway
And more, much more than this
I did it my way
Regrets, I've had a few
But then again, too few to mention
I did what I had to do
And saw it through without exemption
I planned each charted course
Each careful step along the byway
And more, much more than this
I did it my way
Yes, there were times, I'm sure you knew
When I bit off more than I could chew
But through it all, when there was doubt
I ate it up and spit it out
I faced it all, and I stood tall
And did it my way
I've loved, I've laughed and cried
I've had my fill, my share of losing
And now, as tears subside
I find it all so amusing
To think I did all that
And may I say, not in a shy way
Oh, no, oh, no, not me
I did it my way
For what is a man, what has he got?
If not himself, then he has naught
To say the things he truly feels
And not the words of one who kneels
The record shows I took the blows
And did it my way
Yes, it was my way
While what exactly transpired behind the scenes, only Kohli and others in the build up to the decision know. But, India's coaching staff, selection committee and the BCCI top brass' roadmap forward definitely had a role to play.