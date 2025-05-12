India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli dropped a bomb on the entire cricketing fraternity as he announced the decision to retire from his beloved Test format with immediate effect. Talks around Kohli's intention to quit the red-ball format were doing the rounds ever since India captain Rohit Sharma announced his exit. Though it was also reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was doing what it could to make Virat change his mind on the topic. But Kohli decided to stay with the big call, even though he admitted that it was a tough decision to make.

In his post on Instagram, Virat also dropped a hidden hint about the thought process behind the decision. He chose the song My Way from Frank Sinatra as part of his social media post. If the lyrics of the song are carefully analysed, Kohli's mindset behind the decision can be seen.

My Way, By Frank Sinatra Lyrics:

And now, the end is near

And so I face the final curtain

My friend, I'll say it clear

I'll state my case, of which I'm certain

I've lived a life that's full

I traveled each and every highway

And more, much more than this

I did it my way

Regrets, I've had a few

But then again, too few to mention

I did what I had to do

And saw it through without exemption

I planned each charted course

Each careful step along the byway

And more, much more than this

I did it my way

Yes, there were times, I'm sure you knew

When I bit off more than I could chew

But through it all, when there was doubt

I ate it up and spit it out

I faced it all, and I stood tall

And did it my way

I've loved, I've laughed and cried

I've had my fill, my share of losing

And now, as tears subside

I find it all so amusing

To think I did all that

And may I say, not in a shy way

Oh, no, oh, no, not me

I did it my way

For what is a man, what has he got?

If not himself, then he has naught

To say the things he truly feels

And not the words of one who kneels

The record shows I took the blows

And did it my way

Yes, it was my way

While what exactly transpired behind the scenes, only Kohli and others in the build up to the decision know. But, India's coaching staff, selection committee and the BCCI top brass' roadmap forward definitely had a role to play.