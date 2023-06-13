India skipper Rohit Sharma stated that a three-match series to determine the winner of the World Test Championship final would be the ideal way from the next cycle. His words came after his side faced a 209-run defeat against Australia on Day 5 of the WTC final at The Oval. Chasing 280 on the final day, the entire batting unit collapsed as India were bundled out for just 234 runs. Addressing the media after the match, Rohit said that working hard for the entire two years and then playing just one match is not enough.

"I would like to play the 3-Test match series for the WTC Final. We worked hard and we fought, but we played just 1 game. I think a 3-match series would be ideal in the next WTC cycle," said Rohit.

However, Australia skipper Pat Cummins completely contradicted with Rohit's remarks and stated that even in the Olympics, one race determines the winner of the gold medal.

"I think it's fine. No qualms. I think ideally you'd have 50-match series but the Olympics have come down to one race to win a gold medal. AFL, NRL seasons have finals. That's sport," Cummins said.

With this win, Australia became the first team to clinch all four ICC titles. The Australia skipper called the victory a "satisfying" one.

"The win here but to make it to the final you've got to win everywhere in the world. I think this cycle was 20 Test matches. I think we might have only lost three or four and out of the 20 the boys were fantastic the whole way through. We adapted well and that's what makes it so satisfying," Cummins said.

Australian pacer Scott Boland produced a bowling spell of rare quality to get rid of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the same over, effectively shutting the door on India, who were bowled out for 234 in their second innings on the final day at The Oval.

Australia were clearly the better team on all fronts while India had only themselves to blame for yet another loss in a global event. India's last ICC title came way back in 2013 and it was their second successive defeat in the WTC final, having gone down against New Zealand two years ago.

India lost seven wickets for the addition of 70 runs on the final day.

