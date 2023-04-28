Top Indian grapplers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar in the national capital against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment. The likes of Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and many other wrestlers have been sleeping on the streets, urging authorities to file an FIR against Brij Bhushan, who has denied the allegations on multiple occasions. Awaiting action to be taken, Vinesh had questioned the silence of the country's top cricketers.

"The entire country worships cricket but not even a single cricketer has spoken up. We aren't saying that you speak in our favour, but at least put up a neutral message and say there should be justice for whichever party. This is what pains me... Be it cricketers, badminton players, athletics, boxing," Vinesh told The Indian Express.

While several sportspersons have expressed solidarity after Vinesh took a dig at the cricketers, former India head coach Madan Lal slammed Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief PT Usha for not standing by the wrestlers.

"Problem with our sports men's and women's are they never stand by their own players. PT Usha's comments are not best for players' unity," Lal tweeted.

Usha, a former Olympian, said on Thursday that the wrestlers "protesting on the streets" amounted to indiscipline and were tarnishing the image of the country.

"The IOA has an athletes' commission. Instead of going on the streets, they could have come tous. The wrestlers themselves suggested an ad-hoc committee and we have formed one," Usha told reporters after the end of IOA's Executive Committee meeting.