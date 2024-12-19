Just a day after announcing his retirement from international cricket, legendary off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has opened up on not getting the chance to lead the Indian team. Ashwin bid adieu to the sport in Indian colours on Wednesday, hours after the conclusion of the third Test against Australia in Brisbane. He represented the country in 116 ODIs, 106 Tests and 65 T20Is, taking more than 750 wickets. However, he never got the chance to lead the Indian team in any format.

Since Ashwin made his Test debut in 2011, six different players -- MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah -- have led India in the format. The list is even bigger in white-ball formats. However, Ashwin insisted he has no regrets, adding he was "never prepared" to handle the captaincy pressure.

"I can't become the captain anymore. Zero regrets about not becoming the captain of the India team. I have seen many from the distance with regrets. I am not prepared for that kind of life. No regrets at all," Ashwin told NDTV.

On his decision to retire, Ashwin hinted at lack of motivation.

"For me, earlier before sleep I used to remember runs scored and wickets felled. But over the last two years, nothing came. That was a clear indication that we have to switch to the next path. I am only taking another path," he added.

Ashwin landed at the Madras International Airport, Chennai early on Thursday morning and was escorted out by officials of the state cricket association.

The 38-year-old did not speak to the waiting media there as he hopped into his car where his wife Prithi and two daughters were waiting for him.

However, once he reached home and was surrounded by his parents, and other closed ones, Ashwin did oblige the waiting newspersons, opening up a bit about his decision.

"It's emotional for a lot of people, and may be it will sink in (in some time) but for me, personally, it is a great sense of relief and satisfaction. It was very instinctive and it has been running in my head for a while. I just felt (it) on Day 4 and I just called it a day," Ashwin said.

(With PTI Inputs)