As James Anderson winds down the clock in his career, the fans at Lord's were treated to a spectacular catch on the first day of the first England vs West Indies Test. England batsman Harry Brook, fielding at third slip, took a stunning diving catch to dismiss West Indies' debutant opener Mikyle Louis. Louis had worked his way up to a slow but steady 27 on debut, when Brook's sensational effort sent the 23-year-old from St. Kitts and Nevis back to the dugout. England captain Ben Stokes, who was the bowler, had a reaction worthy of a watch.

Attempting to block the delivery, Louis edged it all the way towards the third slip-gully region. For a moment, it seemed it may have been too much of a stretch for Brook as well, but his diving one-handed catch sent the England team into elation.

Ben Stokes could hardly believe that it had been taken, and ran towards Brook in joy.

Watch: Brook's spectacular one-handed diving catch... and Ben Stokes' reaction!

West Indies collapse as Gus Atkinson goes riot

On James Anderson's farewell Test match, it was fellow fast bowler Gus Atkinson who hogged the limelight, picking up seven wickets as West Indies were bowled out for just 121.

Anderson got just a solitary wicket - the final one of the Windies batting - dismissing no. 11 Jayden Seales.

Anderson now has 701 Test wickets in 188 Tests, and is set to retire as the third-highest Test wicket-taker of all time. He could still eclipse Australian great Shane Warne's tally of 708 if he is to replicate Atkinson's heroics in the second innings.

England put up a much more sturdy batting effort than what the West Indies managed, ending Day 1 at 189/3. Zak Crawley top-scored with an aggressive 76 off 89 balls, while Ollie Pope also notched up a half-century.

Harry Brook and Joe Root were unbeaten on the crease at stumps.