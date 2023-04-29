The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced the Indian squad for the World Test Championship final against Australia, to be played in the second week of June in England. The return of Ajinkya Rahane in the Test fold was the biggest news. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was pleased with the squad. However, he had one question regarding the wicketkeeper's position. It is worth noting that India's regular wicketkeeper in Test cricket, Rishabh Pant, is out of action since a horrific car crash he met with in December last year. In the southpaw's absence during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in February-March, it was Bharat who kept wickets for India while Rahul was dropped following his poor returns in the first two Tests of the four-match series.

"The question now is in the final eleven, who's going to be playing? Whether it will be KS Bharat the wicket-keeper or KL Rahul. We'll just have to wait and see," said Gavaskar while speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live.

Former India coach also discussed the same issue recently on a website. "We should also look at Dhoni, if we are looking at wicketkeeper-batters. He looks fit enough to play." the news anchor asked Ravi Shastri in jest On ESPNCricinfo.

Shastri replied: "Oh yeah. He has shown up a lot of young keepers in the country with the way he has kept behind the stumps, the way he has moved just for someone who doesn't play first-class cricket just to pitch up."

When asked if Dhoni would seriously consider coming out of retirement if asked, Shastri said: "Nah. Once MS makes up his mind, he makes up his mind. To leave Test cricket, where he could have easily played for a year or year and a half, if he was statistically driven like our country is then he would have loved that 100 Test match mark, big crowd, nice ceremony, nice presentation, walk around the crowd, say good bye to everyone...he doesn't want that. He's like hands up, new man is there, let him be," he said.