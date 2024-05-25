Former India batter Gautam Gambhir is leading the race to become the next head coach of the senior men's cricket team. With current head coach Rahul Dravid set to expire after the T20 World Cup next month, the BCCI have approached a few names, including Gambhir for the role. It was earlier reported that the BCCI had spoken to a few overseas candidates as well, including legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting. However, BCCI Secretary rubbished the rumours by suggesting that the board did not approach Ponting or any other Australian.

According to a report in the Times of India, the BCCI is yet to send a formal proposal to Gambhir. The report added that the former India opener might not shy away from accepting the job if the board approaches him formally.

"He is that kind of character who never shies away from a challenge," the report claimed.

Gambhir is currently focused on his role as mentor of KKR, with the two time champions set to face SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 final on Sunday.

With that being the case, the report also added that it is not clear if KKR will let him go after the season, and the franchise co-owner Shah Rukh Khan could play a key role in shaping Gambhir's final decision.

"It will be decided in a private conversation between Shah Rukh Khan and Gambhir, if it comes to that," the report added.

Gambhir has been instrumental in taking KKR to the IPL finals. As a player, he led KKR to two titles during his tenure as captain from 2011 to 2017. The franchise also played in the 2014 Champions League T20 final under his leadership.

The 42-year-old was part of the Indian cricket team which won the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ODI World Cup in 2011. He produced brilliant performances in the final of the both tournaments.