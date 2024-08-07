Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf was targetted by a fan during a recent match of a franchise-based league. Rauf, who was fielding near the boundary rope, was reminded of Virat Kohli's iconic six off his bowling during the T20 World Cup in 2022. For the unversed, Kohli hit Rauf for back-to-back sixes during India's intense run-chase against Pakistan. One of those sixes landed straight on the sightscreen after Kohli stepped aside to non-chalantly pull Rauf's short-pitched delivery straight down the ground.

That iconic shot from Kohli received a lot of praise from fans and experts, especially with the star batter helping India pull off an improbable chase.

Since then, Rauf have been often quizzed about Kohli's iconic six off his delivery, and the Pakistan pacer has been praised the former India captain for pulling that off.

However, a bunch of fans targetted him during a match. Rauf is currently playing for the Welsh Fire in the ongoing edition of the Hundred.

"Haris bhai, Melbourne abhi bhi yaad aata hai? Virat ke do chakke (Do you remember Melbourne, Virat's two sixes)," a fan asked Rauf.

However, Rauf handled the troll very casually, replying that he still remembers that he still remembers those two sixes.

"Ji yaad hai, abhi bhi yaad hai (Yes, I remember. I still remember)," Rauf responded.

Rauf recently made headline after a video of him charging towards a trolling fan went viral on Wednesday. In the video it can bee seen that Rauf and his wife were walking down a path, when a group of people said something towards them. Some of those people were wearing Pakistan jersey.

After Pakistan's group stage exit from the 2024 T20 World Cup, a fan was caught on camera in an argument with Haris Rauf, having allegedly thrown insults at the player's family.