Pakistan women's team veteran Nida Dar has withdrawn from national selection because of mental health issues, a first in the country's cricket. Nida, 39, a former captain of the national women's team, said in a social media post on Friday that she has taken a break from cricket. "In the past few months, a lot has happened around me personally and professionally, which has taken a toll on my mental health. Therefore, I have decided to take a break from cricket to focus on myself. I request everyone to respect my privacy during this time," she said.

— Nida Dar (@CoolNidadar) April 24, 2025

The all-rounder, who is one of the most recognisable faces in Pakistan women's cricket, said she had informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about her situation.

Nida, who has played 270 matches across ODIs and T20 internationals, was asked to make herself available for the selection of the team for the ICC Women's World Cup qualifiers held recently in Lahore.

Nida made an appearance for a fitness test but later withdrew when asked to report for a training camp.

She said that recent events in both her personal and professional life have significantly impacted her mental well-being.

She also didn't play in the womens national T20 Cup recently.

Nida last represented Pakistan in a match against New Zealand in Dubai last October.

