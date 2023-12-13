One of the greatest spinners Australia have produced, Nathan Lyon is all set for the Test assignment against Pakistan. The series offers Lyon a big opportunity to reach the much-anticipated landmark of 500 wickets in the longest format of the game. Ahead of the first Test in Perth, Lyon paid a rich tribute to veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, explaining how the latter has unofficially worked as 'coach' for him throughout his career. Lyon, who has often competed with Ashwin on the field, also called the India star a 'world-class bowler'.

Ashwin and Lyon are among the most decorated bowlers of their generation. While Lyon is just 4 scalps short of the 500-wicket mark, Ashwin sits at 489 Test wickets at present.

"You look at Ashwin, he's a world-class bowler and somebody I've watched closely from the start of his career. We've gone head-to-head many times in different conditions around the world. I've got nothing but respect for Ashwin and the way he's gone about it," Lyon was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"I've definitely learned from him. There's an opportunity to learn from the people you play against, and without knowing it he's probably been one of my biggest coaches in a way.

While cricket often brings out the competitive spirit in players, Lyon is hoping to have a beer with Ashwin once the two call time on their respective careers and just talk about this beautiful journey.

"It's pretty amazing to see we're both creeping up to that 500 mark, and we'll see where we end up.

"Hopefully at the end of our career we'll sit down and have a nice feed and a beer and talk about it," he asserted.

While Lyon is all set to reach the 500-wicket landmark in the coming days, Ashwin could also touch the milestone when India take on South Africa in a Test series, beginning at the end of this month.