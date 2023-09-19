The date September 19, 2007 is etched in cricketing history because of the sensational feat achieved by Yuvraj Singh during the inaugural T20 World Cup. It was a display of sheer power and resilience as the former Indian cricket team all-rounder smashed England pacer Stuart Broad for six sixes in one over. It was the first time that a player had achieved the feat and it is a milestone that in many ways define T20 cricket. Yuvraj looked in tremendous form as he played a wide array of shots and on the 16th anniversary of the brilliant innings, fans and experts are still in awe of the achievement.

The brilliance of the over was in the fact that the shots were played in all directions - over mid-wicket, backward square-leg, deep extra cover, and long on. Yuvraj reached his half-century in just 12 balls – a record for the fastest half-century by any batter in any format of cricket.

On this day in 2007, @YUVSTRONG12 made #T20WorldCup history, belting six sixes in an over pic.twitter.com/Bgo9FxFBq6 — ICC (@ICC) September 19, 2021

The innings proved to be a massive game-changer for the young India squad under the leadership of MS Dhoni who went on to beat England, Australia and rivals Pakistan to clinch the title.

Yuvraj took to social media to share a special video to mark the occasion of the 16th anniversary of the feat and his caption won a lot of hearts.

“Thank you for this lovely sand art, Christy Valiyaveettil even though you created this for my birthday, today is also an apt occasion for me to share it,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).