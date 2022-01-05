Bangladesh cruised to a victory against New Zealand in the first Test match, winning by eight wickets in Mount Maunganui. After the win, the visitors were overjoyed especially as it was against the defending WTC champions and it was also their first Test win in New Zealand in any format. To cherish their special milestone win, the Bangladesh cricketers celebrated in their dressing room with a popular song and looked ecstatic with happiness. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) took to social media to share a video of the moment and it was well-received by fans who lauded the team.

The BCB captioned the video as, "Bangladesh Team dressing room celebrations following the historic win at Mount Maunganui."

Here is the video:

The visitors needed just 40 runs in their second innings and did so in one session on the final day. Ebadot Hossain's six-wicket haul proved to be crucial as New Zealand were bowled out for 169 in their second innings, making it easier for Bangladesh to win the first game of the two-match Test series.

It was also New Zealand's first defeat in 16 home Tests over the last four years.

New Zealand had a strong start in the first Test and posted a total of 328 runs with Devon Conway smashing 122 runs off 227 balls. But Bangladesh had a better reply and were bowled out for 458, taking a first innings lead.

Mahmudul Hasan (78), Haque (88) and Liton Das (86) played crucial knocks for Bangladesh in the first innings.

Despite a half-century by Will Young, New Zealand were rolled in for 169 in their second innings.

Needing only 40 runs on Day 5, Bangladesh reached 42 for two in the first session.

The visitors will be aiming for a clean sweep and win the series in their second Test match, which begins from January 9 in Christchurch.