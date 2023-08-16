Virat Kohli is one of the best batters world cricket has ever seen. From his breathtaking knocks to outstanding shots, there are many things about Kohli that always make him the cynosure of all eyes during a game of cricket. Be it Tests, ODIs or T20Is, Kohli has excelled in each format of international cricket. His adaptability across formats makes him such a special player. It is known to all that the right-handed batter enjoys a massive fan following across the globe and the boundaries of his fans are not limited, even it has to go cross-border to Pakistan.

'Chacha Cricket', a famous fan from Pakistan, revealed that India star Virat Kohli is his favourite batter.

"In the current era, it's Virat Kohli," Chaha Cricket told Nadir Ali on the latter's show on YouTube.

"Kohli is an extremely big player currently.

"The speed at which Kohli hits the balls in the gap stands apart from other players."

Advertisement

While praising the likes of Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan, Chacha Cricket said that he wishes the players in Pakistan play better than Kohli.

On the work front, Kohli is back to his rigorous training schedule. The former India captain played the Test series against West Indies and in one of the ODIs. After that he was rested for the remaining two games. It is worth noting that Kohli along with some other senior players was not named in India's T20I squad against the Caribbean side.

Kohli will again be seen in action at the Asia Cup 2023 which begins on August 30.

India are yet to announce their squad for the tournament but many players have started their preparation. The tournament will follow a hybrid model, with four matches to be hosted by Pakistan and all of India's matches and a total of nine fixtures taking place in Sri Lanka.