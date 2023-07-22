This is now becoming a trend! Whenever India face Bangladesh on the cricket field sparks fly more often than not. Be it at the u-19 level or the senior level, players from both the teams have engaged in verbal spats on the cricket field in the past. The same was visible during the Emerging Asia Cup semi-final between India A and Bangladesh A in Colombo on Friday. India won the match by 51 runs but not before Bangladesh gave them a mighty scare with a great start to a 212-run chase. Despite being 70/0 at one stage, they were all out for 160. The heated argument happened on the second ball of the 26th over, when Nikin Jose took a diving catch off Yuvrajsinh Dodiya's bowling to dismiss Soumya Sarkar.

Sarkar was not convinced whether it was a clean catch or not and stood at the crease looking for confirmation. Then some of the celebrating Indian players gestured at him to go out of the field. However, before things could go out of control players like Sai Sudharshan doused the fire.

Not Again! India, Bangladesh Stars In Heated Argument At Asia Cup. Watch

India A set up a potentially high-voltage Emerging Asia Cup final against Pakistan A after defeating Bangladesh A by 51 runs in the semifinals on Friday. Bangladesh had India on the ropes, bundling them out for 211, a total made possible by captain Yash Dhull's impressive 66 off 85 balls.

But, the Indian spinners made use of the slightly tacky pitch to pack Bangladesh off for 160 to celebrate a fine victory.

Left-arm spinner Nishant Sindhu accentuated Bangladesh's fall with a five-wicket haul (5 for 20).

But the real protagonist for India's victory was Dhull. He has been spoken about in the Indian domestic circuit as a player to be preserved in cotton wool, and the day's innings showed the reason.

At 20, Dhull has a far more settled head on his shoulders. The Delhi youngster came to the middle when India were 75 for 2 in the 19th over.

Dhull immediately tackled a set of spot-on Bangladesh bowlers, who exploited a hint of turn to keep the shackles on Indian batters.

Most of them fell in their attempt to step on the gas, and the responsibility of pushing Indian innings fell on the shoulders of Dhull.

He handled the pressure with aplomb too. Overall, Dhull batted for 30 overs in the match and he was the last man to be dismissed in the 50th over.

With PTI inputs