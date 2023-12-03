Gautam Gambhir and his way of delivering straightforward takes is well known. The former Indian cricket team opener never shies away from calling a spade, 'a spade'. Gautam Gambhir, being part of two Indian world champions cricket teams in 2007 and 2011, knows a thing or two about how winners are bred. In recent years, as a mentor, he helped IPL's new franchise Lucknow Super Giants enter the play-offs for two straight years. He is known to unearth and nurture talents. Navdeep Saini is one player whom Gautam Gambhir identified at an early stage.

So, when Gautam Gambhir says anything about the coaching structure of the Indian cricket team as well as the Pakistan cricket team, one ought to take him seriously. Gautam Gambhir in a clear worded statement said that the Indian and Pakistan coaches are more than capable of guiding the respective teams.

While the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team had a full Indian coaching staff, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team at the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 had an almost all-foreign coaching set-up.

"We saw how well India played in the World Cup and that shows that we don't need anyone from the outside. It shows that our coaches are not behind any foreign coaches. Our problem is we are probably not able to give presentation that way, use the laptop, or speak English that well. We don't come from that corporate culture, but we know how to put the hard yards on the field and do the groundwork," Gautam Gambhir said on Sportskeeda.

In that discussion, Pakistan cricket pacer great Wasim Akram was also present. Gautam Gambhir mentioned that both Indian and Pakistan cricket teams should be coached by former players of the two nations.

"We are not nations who have started playing cricket 10 years ago. We have players who have won the World Cup. An Indian should coach the Indian team, a Pakistani should coach the Pakistan team," Gautam Gambhir added.

"We have had so many great players who have won World Cups so if they want to come into the coaching setup, India and Pakistan need to back them as coaches. Emotions are very important in sport because when you wear that shirt, you know how much blood and sweat you have given to reach that level. If India don't give extension to Rahul Dravid, I hope some Indian coach replaces him."