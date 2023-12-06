Pakistan Babar Azam has reached Australia, donning the Test jersey, with the aim being putting the ghosts of Cricket World Cup 2023 behind him. Following his dismal show in the white-ball tournament, Babar decided to relinquish captaincy responsibilities on all three formats of the game. Now, the talismanic batter is solely focused on doing well with the bat, with his immediate assignment being the Test series Down Under. Up against the Prime Minister's XI in the practice match, however, Babar did something that sent the world of social media in meltdown.

Ahead of the start of the Test series against Australia, Pakistan took on the Prime Minister's XI in a practice game. On a delivery bowled by Beau Webster, Shan Masood hit the ball down the ground. As the ball went past the non-striker Babar, he tried to collect it using his hands but the shot was a little far from him.

Seeing Babar's act, Cricket Australia poked fun at the former Pakistan skipper, saying, "Babar Azam keeping himself in the game at the non-striker's end.... ", while also sharing the video of the incident.

Babar Azam keeping himself in the game at the non-striker's end.... #PMXIvPAK pic.twitter.com/bMZk2Nk7pi — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 6, 2023

A lot has changed in Pakistan cricket since the conclusion of the ODI World Cup 2023. The PCB also introduced a new chief selector in the form of Wahab Riaz, and a few consultants in a bid to revive its cricket. Former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez came into Pakistan cricket as the new team director.

As for Babar, he was replaced by Shaheen Shah Afridi as Pakistan's T20I skipper while Shan Masood was named the Test captain of the team. The name of the ODI captain hasn't yet been finalised by the PCB.

Having reached Australia for the Test assignment, Babar's sole aim would be to resurrect his form with the bat, especially now that the captaincy responsibilities are off his shoulders.