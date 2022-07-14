The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Thursday named the squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against West Indies. Rohit Sharma will be leading the side while Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are not in the squad. KL Rahul has made his way back into the squad. However, his inclusion is subject to fitness. Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has also earned a recall, while leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was not named in the squad. News agency PTI reported that Kohli and Bumrah have both been rested for the series, although there was no mention of the same in the BCCI release and tweet.

Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, and Ishan Kishan are all part of the T20I squad for the upcoming series against West Indies. The five-match T20I series against West Indies will begin on July 29, but before that three ODIs will also be played, beginning July 22.

Kuldeep Yadav has also been named in the squad, but his inclusion is also subject to fitness.

Earlier, the squad for the ODI series against West Indies was named and the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah were all rested. Umran Malik is not a part of the squad while Arshdeep Singh is a part of the squad.

All eyes will be on the performances of youngsters Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh, based on opportunities they get, as players try and stake a claim for a place in the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia in October-November.

KL Rahul's return from injury will be crucial as India will look to seal its top order spots.

Kohli has been struggling for form off late and also missed India's 1st ODI against England due to a groin strain. His participation in the 2nd ODI later today is also in doubt due to the injury.

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.