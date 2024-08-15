The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that spectators will not be allowed during the second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh due to ongoing renovations at Karachi's National Stadium. The PCB made this decision in light of the ongoing construction at the venue, which is being prepared for the ICC Champions Trophy set to be held in Pakistan next year. In a statement released on Wednesday, the PCB said that fans won't be allowed in the Karachi Stadium for the second Test.

"In light of ongoing construction work at the National Bank Stadium as part of preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made the difficult decision to hold the second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, scheduled from 30 August to 3 September, without spectators in attendance," the PCB said.

"We understand the vital role that our enthusiastic supporters play in cricket, providing encouragement and inspiration to our players. However, after thoroughly considering all options, we have concluded that the safest course of action is to hold the match without spectators," PCB added.

The second Test of the two-match series is set to be played from August 30 to September 3. The series will kick off on August 21 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

As a result, the ticket sales for the second Test have been suspended with immediate effect. PCB stated that fans who have already purchased the ticket will be refunded.

"As a result of this decision, ticket sales have been suspended with immediate effect. Fans who have already purchased tickets will receive a full refund automatically, with the amount credited to the account details provided at the time of purchase," PCB stated in its statement.

Bangladesh arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday and have started to prepare for their upcoming series.

Bangladesh Test squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Capt), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed.