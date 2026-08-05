The ODI World Cup 2027 is still 14 months away. The permutations, combinations, and speculations surrounding the Indian squad for the marquee event have already started taking shape. Since the 2011 edition, India are yet to win the ODI World Cup. The last time the ODI World Cup was held, in 2023, India finished as the runners-up. Being the current T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy winners, expectations will be high from the Shubman Gill-led side in 2027.

Former India batter Aakash Chopra recently analysed a potential squad picked by Sunil Gavaskar.

"Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul - this is the top five. This is the same top five as the Champions Trophy. So it has been continued. Ishan Kishan has been picked in the 15. Currently, he is someone who is scoring runs and is ready for the format. Then Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Almost like-for-like. I like that actually. Maybe you will not be able to play spin-bowling all-rounders. That brings me to Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja. Two left-arm spinners, both very experienced. Again, like-for-like replacements. The all-rounders picked by Sunny sir, all four are like-for-like replacements. Makes sense," Aakash Chopra said in a video.

"Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav. Harshit Rana is one fast bowler who can bat too. He gives an option to the team. Arshdeep Singh too - it's not bad to have a left-arm fast bowler. It is a solid 8.5 or 9/10 team. I think this is very close to the team that might finally be picked."

Recently, Ravichandran Ashwin decided to name Bhuvneshwar Kumar in his World Cup squad. However, when it comes to players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Shami, Ashwin feels the decision could go either way.

Speaking in a video posted on ESPNcricinfo's YouTube channel, Ashwin said, "Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a yes. I would communicate with him. Get him to play all the tournaments, first-class cricket, Vijay Hazare, everything, and get him primed for South Africa. I think we will need him there."

Yes: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Maybe: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.

No: Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Shivam Dube, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar.

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