The BCCI was supposed to conduct a review meeting after three straight losses in the T20I series in Ireland and England, which was followed by an ODI series loss against the latter. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had said then: "It will be strictly about the performance of the team and how course correction can be done with regard to the shortcomings. Nothing else will be discussed." The India vs England ODI series ended on July 19, while the Indian cricket team reached Sri Lanka on Tuesday for a two-Test series starting on August 15. The review meeting is yet to take place.

So, when will it happen? According to a report in Dainik Jagran, quoting sources, the review meeting did not take place as Saikia is ill. The review meeting is supposed to happen in the future, with Gambhir joining it virtually.

India's review comes after a disappointing T20I campaign in Ireland and England. Led by newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer, the visitors conceded the five-match series after suffering a nine-wicket defeat in the fourth T20I in Bristol, giving England an unassailable 3-0 lead after the opening match ended in a no-result. Earlier, the Indian team also suffered a clean sweep against Ireland in T20Is.

India had earlier lost the second T20I by four wickets before enduring a crushing 125-run defeat in the third game, where they were bundled out for just 76 while chasing 202.

The ongoing series also marks India's second successive T20I series defeat after their 2-0 loss to Ireland earlier this year, their first bilateral series defeat to Ireland in the shortest format. Both setbacks have come since the BCCI replaced 2026 T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav with Iyer as India's T20I skipper.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Saikia termed the series loss a "purely bad phase". "The BCCI is currently observing the performance of the Indian T20 team, which has not been up to the mark in the ongoing series against England. However, this is not something abnormal and can happen in international cricket. We consider it a purely bad phase," Saikia said.

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain's Royal Family Welcomes World Cup Champions To Zarzuela Palace