Australia's T20I captain Mitchell Marsh, alongside England stars Joe Root, Sam Curran, and Phil Salt, are leading a galaxy of international marquee signings announced by the six SA20 franchises ahead of the upcoming season five player auction. The six teams unveiled their retained and pre-signed players on Wednesday ahead of the auction on October 7, which will feature only 19 available slots. T20 World Cup winner Marsh is set to make his SA20 debut for triple champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape, where he will pair up with 2026 Player of the Season Quinton de Kock and Bangladesh leg-spinner Rishad Hossein.

His presence promises an explosive opening match when the Sunrisers host Pretoria Capitals at St George's Park. His Australian team-mate Matthew Short will also feature in the tournament for the first time after being signed by Pretoria Capitals, who are welcoming back Salt. The duo will feature alongside Sherfane Rutherford, Dewald Brevis, and newly crowned Proteas T20I Player of the Year Lungi Ngidi.

Meanwhile, Durban's Super Giants and Paarl Royals have already completed their full 19-player rosters ahead of the auction. England Test captain Joe Root returns to the Royals for a second stint, and will reunite with Ottneil Baartman, David Miller, and young sensation Lhuan-dre Pretorius. Royals have also signed Afghanistan's seam-bowling all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai.

Durban's Super Giants have been bolstered by entry of Curran, who joins a star-studded group featuring Proteas T20I skipper Aiden Markram, his England team-mate Jos Buttler, West Indies mystery spinner Sunil Narine, and ex-South Africa batter Heinrich Klaasen.

MI Cape Town have pre-signed destructive England all-rounder Will Jacks, who spent three seasons at Capitals. Jacks joins a strong outfit featuring Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, and Nicholas Pooran. The move completes MI franchise trilogy for Jacks, who has represented Mumbai Indians, MI Emirates and MI London.

West Indies flavour remains strong as Jason Holder moves to Joburg Super Kings to team up with countryman Akeal Hosein, alongside James Vince, Donovan Ferreira, and Dian Forrester at the Wanderers.

League Commissioner Graeme Smith highlighted the competition's growing global appeal following the roster announcements. “Season 5 is shaping up to be our strongest yet. Bringing in a player of Mitchell Marsh's calibre alongside the class of Joe Root, Sam Curran and Phil Salt shows the growing pull of our league on the global stage. What excites me most is seeing that quality sit alongside the prime of South Africa's international and domestic stars.”

At the same time, notable releases have also been recorded. Pretoria Capitals have released Shai Hope, Jamie Overton, Tymal Mills, and Will Smeed. Joburg Super Kings decided against retaining former skipper Faf du Plessis, who led them in first four seasons, as well as all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, pacer Nandre Burger, and Daniel Worrall, while leg-spinner Imran Tahir has also parted ways with the franchise.

Triple champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape have parted ways with Beyers Swanepoel and England veteran Jonny Bairstow, as well as Tharindu Rathnayake, AM Ghazanfar, Chris Wood and Chris Green. MI Cape Town have released top-order batter Rassie van der Dussen, veterans Trent Boult and Kieron Pollard.

Paarl Royals parted company with leg-spinner Nqaba Peter, West Indies power-hitter Rovman Powell, Sri Lanka pacer Eshan Malinga and young Proteas pacer Kwena Maphaka. Durban's Super Giants have released Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad, all-rounder David Wiese, and Dayyaan Galiem.

Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town will be the most active franchises at the auction, each needing six players, including one Under-23 cricketer. Pretoria Capitals have five vacant spots, while Sunrisers Eastern Cape have two remaining.

“The franchises head into the Auction with the majority of their squads already locked in, which speaks volumes about the stability and consistency we have built. This sets us up for a highly competitive Season 5,” added Smith.

Season 5 of SA20 gets underway on January 17, 2027, at St George's Park in Gqeberha, and will culminate with the final at Newlands in Cape Town on February 21.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain's Royal Family Welcomes World Cup Champions To Zarzuela Palace