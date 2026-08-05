Veteran batter Rohit Sharma left everyone stunned with his century against England in the third and final ODI of the three-match series last month. The match was particularly significant as reports had suggested it could be Rohit's final appearance for Team India. According to those reports, the selectors and team management had informed the right-handed batter that he was not part of their plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup. However, the speculation was put to rest two days before the third ODI when BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia publicly confirmed that the former captain remained firmly in the team's plans.

A new report by Dainik Jagran has now claimed that the episode surrounding Rohit's century and Saikia's statement has created tension between the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee and the top bosses in the BCCI.

According to the report, the selectors and some members of the team management were convinced that Rohit should not be part of India's plans for the 2027 World Cup. However, following Saikia's remarks, the selection committee reportedly felt "betrayed", believing that the BCCI secretary had changed his stance in response to pressure on social media.

The report further stated that several selectors still believe India will struggle to win the 2027 ODI World Cup if Rohit is included in the squad.

Agarkar's tenure

The tenure of Ajit Agarkar as chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee could be nearing its end, with reports suggesting that the board's top brass is considering VVS Laxman as a potential replacement.

Agarkar's contract was originally due to expire in June 2026, but he was granted a three-month extension by the BCCI. It had been widely expected that the former India pacer would receive another extension, allowing him to continue in the role until the conclusion of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

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