Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's valiant knock of 88 runs ended with an unfortunate run-out on Day 3 of the second Test against West Indies in Trinidad. Babar, hopeful of hitting his first Test hundred since returning to captain the national team in the longest format, became the victim of a misunderstanding with Abdullah Shafique. A yes-no situation left the Pakistan skipper stranded, and Brandon King's direct hit did the rest. Babar, in absolute disbelief, remained on his knees for a few seconds as he came to terms with the catastrophe.

Babar, who last scored a test century in December 2022 against New Zealand at Karachi, was hopeful of reaching the triple-digit score on Tuesday but fate had other ideas.

Pakistan's batting unit had been pressured by tight bowling and Babar thought he saw the chance of getting the scoreboard to start ticking again when he pushed the ball into the off side. Shafique, his partner at the non-striker's end, first supported the call for a run, then sent Babar back as King grabbed on the ball.

Babar tried to turn, retreat and dive for the crease but was beaten by King's flat throw that hit the stumps at the striker's end. The Pakistan team failed to produce many meaningful partnerships after Babar's dismissal.

Runout of Babar Azam pic.twitter.com/CagsCM171P — Clutch Sports (@Clutchsportsz) August 4, 2026

The tourists were bowled out for 387, with Shafique emerging as the top-scoring batter. He hit an unbeaten 160. Sajid Khan was the only other batter to have done some meaningful contribution, scoring 30 runs off 72 balls.

Later, Sajid Khan did wonders with the ball, picking up 4 wickets to leave West Indies reeling for 103/6 at stumps on Day 3. In the first innings, West Indies were bowled out for 344. Ahead of the start of play on Day 4, the hosts have a 60-run lead. But, anything under 200 might see Pakistan take the game and level the series.

West Indies lead the two-match series after a 90-run victory in the first Test.

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