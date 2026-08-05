The speculation surrounding Rohit Sharma has subsided for now. Under intense scrutiny following a couple of low scores, Rohit shut up his critics with a classy 138 for India against England at Lord's. In a statement knock, a first by any Indian batter in ODIs at Lord's, several reports had claimed that the third ODI at Lord's might be the last time he was picked for India. There were talks about the BCCI selection committee informing the veteran batter that they wanted to 'move on' to other players with an eye on the 2027 ODI World Cup. However, he responded to the rumours in emphatic fashion.

Former India star Mohammad Kaif believes Rohit has made a strong statement.

"Yes, one thing has become clear," Kaif said during a discussion. "Rohit Sharma is effectively saying, 'If I am not playing well, you take the call yourselves. Drop me.'

"The fact that he has not stepped away or announced his retirement, the enthusiasm he is showing, the way he is approaching his batting and the hundred he scored at Lord's, all of this shows that he is now focused entirely on playing. Whatever the selectors want to do after that is up to them. Perhaps earlier there was an attempt to convince him about certain things internally. The problem at the moment is that it is difficult to understand who stands where. There is a lot of confusion," Kaif said on his YouTube channel, as quoted by HT.

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He added that the management must be clearer publicly in standing behind Rohit, and such a strong message will reassure the star even more.

"At times, members of the coaching staff come out and say, 'We have given Rohit Sharma complete freedom to play his natural game.' But nobody has yet made a clear statement saying, 'Rohit Sharma is part of our plans for the 2027 World Cup.' That statement also needs to come. Rohit Sharma's form will naturally go up and down. He may have a poor series, but the management must say that it is standing behind him," he said.

"Along with giving him freedom, they should also clearly say that they support him. Since no such statement has been made, there is considerable confusion and a lot of doubt. We are sitting outside, so we do not know exactly what is happening internally. But it appears to me that Rohit Sharma has now decided that he will not walk away on his own," added Kaif.

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