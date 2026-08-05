Veteran pacer Mohammad Shami has defended star batter Virat Kohli amid criticism of the former India captain's frequent visits to spiritual leaders alongside his wife, Anushka Sharma. Kohli and Anushka often visit spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan, most recently after the ODI series against England last month. During a recent interaction, Shami was asked about Kohli and Anushka's visits to Vrindavan and other temples across India to seek blessings, to which the pacer replied that the star batter has always been passionate about his faith.

"Ye acchi cheez hai. Yeh achanak nahi hai, voh bohot passionate hai aur apni cheezo ke liye particular hai aur time deta hai, system se rakhta hai. (It's a good thing. This isn't something that has happened suddenly. He is very passionate, is particular about what he believes in and makes time for it, with a proper system)," Shami told Times Now.

Shami also blasted critics for targeting someone over their faith, saying that he sees no reason why anyone should have a problem with people who are deeply devoted to their faith.

"As far as Maharaj is concerned, I don't think anyone needs to point fingers or raise objections. If you believe in something, you should give it priority too," he added.

Shami also addressed claims that Anushka has influenced Kohli's spiritual journey, insisting that he sees no harm in it even if that's the case and adding that it's nobody else's business.

"Agar jodi hai aur vo karti bhi hai toh kya dikkat hai kisiko? Mujhe samajh nahi aata (If they are a couple and even if she has done it, what problem does anyone have? I don't understand)," he added.

Kohli, who recently played in India's 2-1 ODI series loss to England, will be next seen in action during the series against the West Indies in September.

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