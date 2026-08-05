Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has grabbed attention since becoming a British citizen. Amir, who initially entered The Hundred draft as an overseas player, is now representing Trent Rockets as a domestic player in the UK-based competition. With all legal formalities related to his British citizenship completed, many fans are wondering whether he could now feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pakistan players are currently barred from participating in the IPL due to strained relations between the two countries, but under the league's regulations, Amir is now eligible to register.

Recently, the left-arm fast bowler was asked about his future plans and the possibility of playing in the IPL. Amir clarified that his priority remains the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and said he is yet to decide on a potential IPL stint.

"I will play in the PSL in 2027 as an overseas player. As for the IPL, I don't know yet whether I will participate," Amir said on the sidelines of The Hundred.

For the unversed, former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood also played in the IPL from 2012 to 2015. Like Amir, Mahmood had acquired British citizenship and was subsequently signed by Punjab Kings. He also played a few matches for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Amir announced his retirement from international cricket after the 2024 T20 World Cup, bringing an end to a Pakistan career that included 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 62 T20Is.

Regarded as one of the finest left-arm fast bowlers of his generation, Amir remains a sought-after player in franchise leagues across the world.

Earlier in July, concerns were raised before Amir's signing for Trent Rockets was officially confirmed. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, some critics argued that he should not have been allowed to play as a domestic player in The Hundred after registering for the draft as an overseas player.

They pointed out that, under those circumstances, most teams, except those seeking injury replacements, were effectively unable to sign him.

However, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) approved the move, stating that Amir now meets the eligibility requirements to be classified as a domestic player and is therefore entitled to participate in that capacity.

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