Virat Kohli is arguably one of the greatest batters ever produced by India. Since making his debut in 2008, Kohli has broken several records with the bat and taken Indian cricket to great heights. Not only in international cricket, but Kohli has also played a pivotal role in making Royal Challengers Bengaluru one of the most popular franchises in the IPL and has contributed significantly to their two title wins. However, there is another factor that sets Kohli apart from most players around the world: his fitness. Over the years, the right-handed batter has set a new benchmark for fitness and has become an inspiration for millions of fans.

Talking about Kohli's remarkable fitness and disciplined lifestyle, one should not forget that he comes from Delhi and was once like many other Delhiites, a big-time foodie. From chole bhature to bread pakoda, and from paneer khurchan to cassata ice cream, the RCB star enjoyed all his favourite delicacies wholeheartedly before completely transforming himself into a fitness icon.

Legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar once revealed the story of what inspired Kohli to leave behind his unhealthy habits and adopt a clean diet. In a video posted by the BCCI in 2022 on the occasion of Kohli's 100th Test match, Sachin shared an interesting incident from India's tour of Australia in 2011.

Sachin revealed that the team was in Canberra and that Kohli loved visiting a Thai restaurant in the city. One night, after a heavy meal, Kohli and Sachin were out for a walk when the young batter had a change of heart and decided to improve his lifestyle.

"Paaji, bahut ho gaya, ab fitness par dhyan dena hai (Enough is enough. I need to start taking my fitness seriously). I have to say that you have left no stone unturned. You have been a terrific role model. Cricketing numbers are a different story altogether. That particular evening, I remember you said that you have achieved your goal. It's been fantastic to watch you over the years," Sachin had said in the video posted by BCCI.

It is worth noting that Kohli's disciplined diet and rigorous training routine have helped him become one of the fittest athletes in the world. Even at the age of 37, Kohli continues to inspire millions of fans with his commitment to fitness and excellence.

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