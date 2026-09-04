India's squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan has brought with it a number of questions. For some, the inclusion of players who are not fully fit is an issue. For others, the lack of new faces is a concern, despite the recent failures in Ireland and England. Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer questioned the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee's decision to drop two star players - middle-order batter Rinku Singh and leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Jaffer expressed sympathy towards the duo.

"I feel a little bad for Rinku Singh because it doesn't seem like he has done much wrong. To be honest, whenever he has got an opportunity, he has always done well, and he plays in very critical positions," Jaffer said, speaking on his YouTube channel, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

Jaffer further said that Rinku has performed well not just for India, but also in domestic and franchise competitions.

"He has played very well in the IPL, and even recently, whether you talk about the Uttar Pradesh T20 League or the Duleep Trophy. Even though the latter is red-ball cricket. So, I feel Rinku Singh is unfortunate that he hasn't been able to make his place in the team.

"Among all these players, I would say that in Rinku Singh's case, it feels a little like he has been left out of the team for no real reason," Jaffer added.

Jaffer, who played 31 Tests for India and is the highest-ever Ranji Trophy run-getter, also spoke on Kuldeep Yadav's omission.

"As for Kuldeep, again, I've said this so many times that it has become repetitive. But I feel he has gone out of favour for no reason, so I feel bad for him," Jaffer stated.

India's squad for Afghanistan T20Is: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma (vc), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar*, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah*, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana*

* - Subject to fitness clearance

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