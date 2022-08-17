Virat Kohli's transformation from a talented youngster to one of the best batters in international cricket took place around the middle of the last decade. A big reason behind this transformation, apart from Kohli's blemish-free batting record, was his exemplary fitness. Kohli introduced an all-new fitness culture in Indian cricket, which has seen the team become one of the leanest and meanest on a cricket field. This is one true legacy of Kohli's that he will be remembered for, years after he hangs up his boots.

For now, that day is very far and Indian cricket fans are eagerly waiting for him to return to run-scoring form for the national team.

Kohli in a recent interview to The Indian Express spoke about his diet and fitness regimen and shared the dos and donts he follows religiously.

"There was a time when I didn't focus on diet and fitness but in the past few years, I have really changed the way I eat and have become more disciplined. I try to always have an absolute awareness of my food intake. The dos and don'ts for me are quite simple — no processed sugar, no gluten. I also avoid dairy as much as possible. Another trick that has helped me keep my health in check is to eat to 90 per cent of my stomach's capacity. For a foodie like me, all of these things are not easy but at the end of the day, when you start seeing positive changes in your body, staying healthy truly becomes an addiction.

"So, I make sure to stick to what I need to do whether it's my diet, fitness routines, making sure that I don't miss some repetitions or a couple of sets in the gym, or that I don't snack on things which are not good for me. All these changes make you realise you can go beyond a limit and push yourself to be the best version of you," Kohli said.